The new roundabout in West St. Paul will be at the intersection of Wentworth and Oakdale Avenue. The roundabout is intended to reduce the high number of right-angle crashes at the intersection.

New roundabout coming to West St. Paul

Sunday, January 15, 2017
Hannah Burlingame
The ground hasn’t even thawed, yet plans are already in the works for a new road construction project. The preliminary work is set to begin in February.  Dakota County announced West St. Paul will be getting a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Wentworth Avenue (County Road 8)... + continue reading

Boys Totem Town neighbors got together Jan. 9 at Highwood Hills Elementary to share their vision for their community. Neighbors broke up into small group to share ideas and thoughts.

Neighbors want a positive re-use for Boys Totem Town

Sunday, January 15, 2017
Marjorie Otto
Visioning workshop the first of many to connect with residents The more than 100-year-old facility of Boys Totem Town is facing a dilemma: what to do with the land when the facilities are no longer being used by Ramsey County.  With the likely shuttering of the aging juvenile residential... + continue reading

Frozen retreat

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Bulletin Area News
Ice houses were set up on a frozen Lake Johanna in Arden Hills on Dec. 31. + continue reading

Lowry Grove will stay open until June so students can complete the school year.

Lowry Grove closure date extended, allows students to complete school year

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Jesse Poole
Students living at the Lowry Grove manufactured housing community in St. Anthony Village won’t have to bid their school friends farewell until the end of the academic year. Whether or not they’ll be saying hello again in the fall is still playing out. Through conversations with the school... + continue reading

Baby, it’s cold outside

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Oakdale
The cold weather brought out a fresh window design as an indoor kitten stayed warm during an arctic blast. A cold weather snap saw these horses in Lake Elmo bundled up with blankets Jan. 7 as temperatures warmed up to zero degrees and windchills stayed below. + continue reading

2016: A year in review

Sunday, 01/15/17
The Review staff took time to look back at some of the top stories from the East Side during 2016.  While this list spotlights only a few of the many local happenings, it represent the diverse experiences, lifestyles and people of the East Side of St. Paul.   St. Paul... + continue reading

2016: A year in review

Sunday, 01/15/17
Another year has come and gone in the South-West Review coverage area.  Here is a recap of the stories that stood out in northern Dakota County in 2016.    1. Long-time legislator Jim Metzen passes away At age 72, Jim Metzen of South St. Paul died after a... + continue reading

New roundabout coming to West St. Paul

Sunday, 01/15/17
The ground hasn’t even thawed, yet plans are already in the works for a new road construction project. The preliminary work is set to begin in February.  Dakota County announced West St. Paul will be getting a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Wentworth Avenue (County... + continue reading

West St. Paul starts year off with split note

Thursday, 01/12/17
Council divided on resignation of city manager Matt Fulton It was a divided first council meeting of the year for the West St. Paul City Council. At their Jan. 9 meeting, the members had to decide whether or not to accept a separation agreement with city manager Matt Fulton. Fulton... + continue reading

Featured Sports

Upcoming Events

East Side Review

East Side Review police reports - December 15 — December 28

Sunday, 01/08/17
Thursday, December 15 — Wednesday, December 28 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East... + continue reading

Nominate your home for the 30th Minneapolis & St. Paul Home Tour

01/15/17 -

Recycling changes Jan. 16

01/15/17 -

Events Featured in East Side Review January 15, 2017

01/15/17 -

South West Review

Police department coloring contest

Sunday, 01/15/17
Mendota Heights Police Department is hosting its Annual Winter Wonderland Coloring Contest for children ages 0 to 10 who live in or go to school in the city. The department is offering three... + continue reading

New roundabout coming to West St. Paul

01/15/17

2016: A year in review

01/15/17

West St. Paul starts year off with split note

01/12/17

Roseville - Little Canada

Lauderdale seeks city council applicants

Tuesday, 01/10/17
Lauderdale saw it coming from well before last year’s general election and now it’s official: the city seeks city council applicants to fill a two-year term on the council. Applications are due by... + continue reading

Man follows woman into apartment, fondles her, in Little Canada

01/10/17 -

Half-way crook in Falcon Heights

01/10/17 -

Skating circles

01/10/17 -

Oakdale - Lake Elmo

Anne Smith says 12 years is enough

Wednesday, 01/11/17
Lake Elmo City Council member reflects on political career  With the new year, Lake Elmo residents saw a change in their city council lineup. Christine Nelson was sworn in Jan. 3, and Anne... + continue reading

A Review year in review

01/11/17

Lake Elmo city council passes 2017 property tax levy

01/11/17

Baby, it’s cold outside

01/11/17

Ramsey Co. - Maplewood

Anne Smith says 12 years is enough

Wednesday, 01/11/17
Lake Elmo City Council member reflects on political career  With the new year, Lake Elmo residents saw a change in their city council lineup. Christine Nelson was sworn in Jan. 3, and Anne... + continue reading

A Review year in review

01/11/17 -

Lake Elmo city council passes 2017 property tax levy

01/11/17 -

Baby, it’s cold outside

01/11/17 -

Bulletin Area


Lowry Grove closure date extended, allows students to complete school year

01/11/2017
Students living at the Lowry Grove manufactured housing community in St. Anthony Village won’t have to bid their school friends farewell until the end of the academic year. Whether or not they’ll be... + continue reading

At request of defendant’s attorneys, new judge assigned to Yanez case

01/11/2017

Letter: Minnesotans await action on important issues

01/11/2017

Frozen retreat

01/11/2017

Special Sections

