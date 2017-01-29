West St. Paul’s Kristen Oster named Klondike Kate Life has been a little different for Kristen Oster since Wednesday, Jan. 11. That night the 42-year-old West St. Paul resident was named Klondike Kate 2017. “Life has been amazing. Amazing and crazy and amazing,” Oster says, adding... + continue reading
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Food Network spent the day filming at Cook St. Paul, the 1124 Payne Ave. restaurant that serves comfort food with a Korean influence. Cook St. Paul will be featured on a new Food Network show that stars YouTube personality Hannah Hart. Hart is known for her... + continue reading
The property is the last from the vacant home tour to be sold The historic Schorenstein Garage has new owners. The property, which is the last to be officially sold from the Dayton’s Bluff Vacant Home Tour, will be converted from a commercial space into a home. During the Jan. 11 St... + continue reading
Pawn America and PA Exchange are closing their stores located at 1885 Suburban Ave. and will relocate their Payday America office to 1700 Suburban Ave. The stores will be closing Feb. 20 and merchandise is being discounted the last few weeks the store is there. PA Exchange was a new... + continue reading
The Inver Grove Heights council chamber was standing room only Jan. 23, with several residents voicing opinions regarding a road project that they had hoped would be a simple asphalt overlay, but instead evolved into a complete reconstruction. Thomas Kaldunski, city engineer, said the... + continue reading
East Side Review
Thursday, Jan. 5 — Wednesday, Jan. 17 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East Side... + continue reading
South West Review
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, St. Thomas Academy senior Mason Rutgers received the MacArthur Cadet Award, an annual award given by the General Douglas MacArthur Foundation to an outstanding cadet who... + continue reading
Roseville - Little Canada
Just ahead of the thaw, Lauderdale’s off-leash dog park was busy with people and pups enjoying the outdoors on Jan. 14. The dog park is located in the northeast corner of Community Park, 1885 Fulham... + continue reading
Oakdale - Lake Elmo
Ramsey Co. - Maplewood
Bulletin Area
The Mounds View School Board hasn’t let up on changing school start times, in fact, quite the opposite is true. At the Jan. 10 School Board meeting, board members reaffirmed their commitment... + continue reading