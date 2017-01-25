Shoreview’s new library, which opens Jan. 28, features extra space for children and teens, a significant increase in books and audio-visuals, as well as an abundance of natural light and seating.

New Shoreview library set to open Jan. 28

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Area residents will be able to take advantage of Shoreview’s significantly upgraded library facility come Jan. 28.  Though located right beside the old library, which was built in the 1990s, the two facilities reflect very different eras, and missions. It’s not only design and style that... + continue reading

Brody, Alyssa and a neighbor enjoy the outdoors, even after a wipeout at the bottom of the hill out at Tanner’s Lake in Oakdale Jan. 14. See more photos on page 3.

Sliding into some fun

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
For 2017 the cost of entry to the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights will be $1 more.

State Fair announces $1 ticket price increase for 2017

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
There’s some New Year’s news about the Great Minnesota Get-Together: In 2017, it’ll cost $1 more to get in. The Minnesota State Fair, held annually in Falcon Heights, announced the ticket price increase Jan. 15, the same day the joint conventions of the Minnesota State Agricultural Society,... + continue reading

Allison Seaborn

A humorous, often risque lady boomer’s odyssey

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Roseville-area author asks about average “Just Average? A Lady Boomer’s Odyssey” by Allison Seaborn is a short, easy read — a “semi-fictional memoir with a lot of humor,” as she calls it — her recollections from her childhood to her current boomer stage. In this somewhat irreverent book,... + continue reading

Dog days of winter

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Just ahead of the thaw, Lauderdale’s off-leash dog park was busy with people and pups enjoying the outdoors on Jan. 14. The dog park is located in the northeast corner of Community Park, 1885 Fulham St., and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. + continue reading

Sliding into some fun

School district leaders are currently considering three different schedule proposals that would allow high schoolers to sleep in a little longer, and are open to more ideas.

District 621 to wrestle a bit longer with school start times

The Mounds View School Board hasn’t let up on changing school start times, in fact, quite the opposite is true.  At the Jan. 10 School Board meeting, board members reaffirmed their commitment to establish later high school start times, but they said they would need more time to... + continue reading

Recruiter becomes the recruited in Arden Hills

City’s long search for new city administrator ends with Joynes When Arden Hills city administrator Pat Klaers retired in the fall of 2015, city officials turned to a hiring firm to look for his replacement. After nearly a year and a half of searching, it turns out that Klaers’... + continue reading

Bernardy introduces legislation to open new DMV in New Brighton

Residents of New Brighton have a few options when it comes to renewing their driver’s licenses — heading over to Roseville, Columbia Heights, Blaine, Arden Hills, or downtown St. Paul — but none that are particularly close to home or convenient.  The suburb does have a small... + continue reading

New Shoreview library set to open Jan. 28

Area residents will be able to take advantage of Shoreview’s significantly upgraded library facility come Jan. 28.  Though located right beside the old library, which was built in the 1990s, the two facilities reflect very different eras, and missions. It’s not only design and... + continue reading

Dog days of winter

Just ahead of the thaw, Lauderdale’s off-leash dog park was busy with people and pups enjoying the outdoors on Jan. 14. The dog park is located in the northeast corner of Community Park, 1885 Fulham... + continue reading

Allison Seaborn
A humorous, often risque lady boomer’s odyssey

State Fair announces $1 ticket price increase for 2017

Sliding into some fun

Sliding into some fun

District 621 to wrestle a bit longer with school start times

The Mounds View School Board hasn’t let up on changing school start times, in fact, quite the opposite is true.  At the Jan. 10 School Board meeting, board members reaffirmed their commitment... + continue reading

Recruiter becomes the recruited in Arden Hills

Bernardy introduces legislation to open new DMV in New Brighton

New Shoreview library set to open Jan. 28

