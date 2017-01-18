Mayor Paul Reinke recognized Randy Bastyr as Oakdale’s 2016 Volunteer of the Year at the Jan. 10 city council meeting.

Randy Bastyr is Oakdale’s 2016 Volunteer of the Year

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Aundrea Kinney
On Jan. 10, Randy Bastyr and his wife Debbie, who have been Oakdale residents for 39 years, attended the Oakdale City Council meeting where he was honored as the 2016 Volunteer of the Year. “Randy worked tirelessly to bring the city’s Summerfest celebration to life each year,” said Mayor Paul... + continue reading

A speed study is planned for 10th Street between Heron and Century Avenues.

Speed studies to examine 10th Street and Inwood Avenue

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Aundrea Kinney
Oakdale’s 10th Street North and Lake Elmo’s Inwood Avenue North are among nine segments of Washington County roadways that will be the focus of updated speed studies.  On Jan. 10, the Washington County Board agreed to ask the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation to... + continue reading

From left, Connor, Austin, and Trevor Bartz pose with their completed snow fish sculpture outside their New Brighton home.

Bartz brothers bring New Brighton a fish out of water

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Jesse Poole
Once a year a giant sea creature emerges from the snow in New Brighton.  That is to say, each winter for the past five years, three brothers have brought smiles to the faces of passersby and “pilgrims” alike by creating masive snow sculptures in their parents’ front yard. Towering at 22... + continue reading

Above, The St. Paul Winter Carnival 2016 Royalty’s time winds down at an appearance at the Klondike Kate Contest in Oakdale. The event kicks off the upcoming Winter Carnival, which runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 5.

Klondike Kate Contest comes to Oakdale

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Aundrea Kinney
On Jan. 6, the North St. Paul Fire Department celebrated the accomplishments of 2016 with a dinner and awards ceremony at K&J Catering in downtown in North St. Paul. The annual awards banquet was attended by current and retired North St. Paul firefighters and their families as well as North... + continue reading

Pictured, left to right, are Assistant Chief Dustin Kalis, Chief Scott Duddeck, Lt. Brent Fyksen holding his Firefighter of the Year award, and Deputy Chief Jason Mallinger.

North St. Paul Firefighter of the Year honor goes to Brent Fyksen

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Aundrea Kinney
On Jan. 6, the North St. Paul Fire Department celebrated the accomplishments of 2016 with a dinner and awards ceremony at K&J Catering in downtown in North St. Paul. The annual awards banquet was attended by current and retired North St. Paul firefighters and their families as well as North... + continue reading

Assault at The Mermaid; 2 men stabbed

Wednesday, 01/18/17
Two men were assaulted — each stabbed in the abdomen — at The Mermaid entertainment and event center in Mounds View around 11 p.m. Dec. 30.  According to the police report, officers responded to the business shortly after the incident occurred, finding both victims with non-life... + continue reading

Bartz brothers bring New Brighton a fish out of water

Wednesday, 01/18/17
Once a year a giant sea creature emerges from the snow in New Brighton.  That is to say, each winter for the past five years, three brothers have brought smiles to the faces of passersby and “pilgrims” alike by creating masive snow sculptures in their parents’ front yard.... + continue reading

Speed studies to examine 10th Street and Inwood Avenue

Wednesday, 01/18/17
Oakdale’s 10th Street North and Lake Elmo’s Inwood Avenue North are among nine segments of Washington County roadways that will be the focus of updated speed studies.  On Jan. 10, the Washington County Board agreed to ask the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of... + continue reading

Oakdale resident making waves

Wednesday, 01/18/17
Kristin Brandli Printon, one of five finalists for WaveMaker Award Kristin Brandli Printon, 28, is new to Oakdale and new to TeamWomenMN, but she is already making waves.  Printon is one of five finalists for TeamWomenMN’s WaveMakers Award, which recognizes a woman who is a... + continue reading

Randy Bastyr is Oakdale’s 2016 Volunteer of the Year

Wednesday, 01/18/17
On Jan. 10, Randy Bastyr and his wife Debbie, who have been Oakdale residents for 39 years, attended the Oakdale City Council meeting where he was honored as the 2016 Volunteer of the Year. “Randy worked tirelessly to bring the city’s Summerfest celebration to life each year,” said... + continue reading

East Side Review police reports - December 15 — December 28

Sunday, 01/08/17
Thursday, December 15 — Wednesday, December 28 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East... + continue reading

Nominate your home for the 30th Minneapolis & St. Paul Home Tour

01/15/17 -

Recycling changes Jan. 16

01/15/17 -

Events Featured in East Side Review January 15, 2017

01/15/17 -

Police department coloring contest

Sunday, 01/15/17
Mendota Heights Police Department is hosting its Annual Winter Wonderland Coloring Contest for children ages 0 to 10 who live in or go to school in the city. The department is offering three... + continue reading

New roundabout coming to West St. Paul

01/15/17

2016: A year in review

01/15/17

West St. Paul starts year off with split note

01/12/17

Piano lessons ... in Little Canada?

Tuesday, 01/17/17
Arrests, Thefts and more around Falcon Heights, Lauderdale, Little Canada, and Roseville - Roseville Review police reports January 17, 2017   Falcon Heights   Broken... + continue reading

Roseville massage therapist charged with criminal sexual conduct

01/17/17 -

With an eye on the clock, Roseville looks to up its meeting efficiency

01/17/17 -

Roseville Review people - published January 17, 2017

01/17/17 -

Speed studies to examine 10th Street and Inwood Avenue

Wednesday, 01/18/17
Oakdale’s 10th Street North and Lake Elmo’s Inwood Avenue North are among nine segments of Washington County roadways that will be the focus of updated speed studies.  On Jan. 10, the... + continue reading

Oakdale resident making waves

01/18/17

Randy Bastyr is Oakdale’s 2016 Volunteer of the Year

01/18/17

North St. Paul Firefighter of the Year honor goes to Brent Fyksen

01/18/17

Oakdale resident making waves

Wednesday, 01/18/17
Kristin Brandli Printon, one of five finalists for WaveMaker Award Kristin Brandli Printon, 28, is new to Oakdale and new to TeamWomenMN, but she is already making waves.  Printon is one... + continue reading

Randy Bastyr is Oakdale’s 2016 Volunteer of the Year

01/18/17 -

North St. Paul Firefighter of the Year honor goes to Brent Fyksen

01/18/17 -

Klondike Kate Contest comes to Oakdale

01/18/17 -

Assault at The Mermaid; 2 men stabbed

01/18/2017
Two men were assaulted — each stabbed in the abdomen — at The Mermaid entertainment and event center in Mounds View around 11 p.m. Dec. 30.  According to the police report, officers responded... + continue reading

,

The Bartz brothers spent extra time shaping the intricate details on their 22-foot tall fish.
,

A fish built of snow stands tall in New Brighton. This is the sixth giant snow sculpture the Bartz brothers have built and it continues with their sea life theme.

Bartz brothers bring New Brighton a fish out of water

01/18/2017

Serier takes reins from Bostrom as Ramsey County Sheriff

01/17/2017

Curtis Avent spoke at the Department of Justice listening session Jan. 10 in St. Anthony Village, a part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services review of the St. Anthony Police Department. The review comes in the wake of the police killing of Philando Castile, a black man, in Falcon Heights by a St. Anthony officer. Similar listening sessions took place in Falcon Heights and Lauderdale last week. Avent criticized the DOJ for having listening sessions in any single city, because the issue of race and policing, he said, affects more than any one community or police department.
, ,

Diverse groups from both within and outside the suburbs of Falcon Heights and St. Anthony Village packed the gym at Falcon Heights Elementary School and St. Anthony Village High School Jan. 9 and 10 for U.S. Department of Justice listening sessions about people’s experiences with the St. Anthony Police Department.

DOJ listens to experiences with St. Anthony police

01/17/2017

