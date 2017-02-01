Tartan students rehearse for their upcoming Feb. 2 through Feb. 5 production of “Into the Woods.” A baker and his wife, played by Cody Arend and Mattie Albrecht, wish to have a child, but learn of a witch’s curse. The witch is played by Brooke Hafner. Meanwhile there is also Jack’s mother, played by Chaela Antonio, and Jack, played by Ethan Yang, who wish their cow would give milk.

‘Into the Woods’ comes onto the Tartan stage

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Posted by admin
Aundrea Kinney North St. Paul Tartan High School Oakdale-Lake Elmo Review Ramsey Co. - Maplewood Review News Schools - Oakdale - Lake Elmo Review News
Reader's rate:
0
This past autumn Tartan High School theater students charmed audiences with their musical performance of “The Little Mermaid.” Now they are back with another musical that features a few cherished characters in an imaginative retelling of popular fairy tales.  “Into the Woods” follows a... + continue reading

Wimpy winter

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Posted by admin
Oakdale-Lake Elmo Review Ramsey Co. - Maplewood Review News Photos News
Reader's rate:
0
The January thaw was apparent near the fishing pier and all around on Silver Lake in North St. Paul by Jan. 22. + continue reading

New Shoreview Library: open for business

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Posted by admin
Shoreview - Arden Hills Bulletin News Bulletin Area News Shoreview Photos News
Reader's rate:
0
The new Ramsey County Library in Shoreview held its Grand Opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Clockwise from top: Kirti Jacob and her 4-year-old son Ethan, of Shoreview, look through an abundance of picture books on shelves specifically designed for kids — to be looked through by bookcover rather than... + continue reading

An armed man wearing a clown mask and a dark jacket robbed a North St. Paul gas station on Jan. 31. 

North St. Paul Holiday station robbed at gunpoint

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by admin
Aundrea Kinney Oakdale-Lake Elmo Review Ramsey Co. - Maplewood Review News News
Reader's rate:
5
A man wearing a creepy clown mask pointed a silver revolver at a clerk's head and robbed a Holiday Station Store around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to North St. Paul police.  The gas station is located at the corner of Division Street (Highway 120) and South Avenue.  A... + continue reading

The Collaborative Monster Creations Art Show, as seen at the Roseville Library, features artwork by Central Park Elementary School students reinterpreted by Roseville Area High School students. Seen here is junior William Nymoen’s drawing beside a first-grader’s work, on which it is based.

Roseville students, young and old, work together on monster art show

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Posted by admin
Mike Munzenrider Roseville Roseville-Little Canada Review News
Reader's rate:
0
Sasquatch, Godzilla, King Kong, Loch Ness, a goblin, a ghoul, a zombie with no conscience — all these monsters have something in common — we interpret them as we will. Art students at Central Park Elementary School and Roseville Area High School teamed up to put their own spin on monsters, and... + continue reading

Tartan students rehearse for their upcoming Feb. 2 through Feb. 5 production of “Into the Woods.” A baker and his wife, played by Cody Arend and Mattie Albrecht, wish to have a child, but learn of a witch’s curse. The witch is played by Brooke Hafner. Meanwhile there is also Jack’s mother, played by Chaela Antonio, and Jack, played by Ethan Yang, who wish their cow would give milk.

An armed man wearing a clown mask and a dark jacket robbed a North St. Paul gas station on Jan. 31. 

The Collaborative Monster Creations Art Show, as seen at the Roseville Library, features artwork by Central Park Elementary School students reinterpreted by Roseville Area High School students. Seen here is junior William Nymoen’s drawing beside a first-grader’s work, on which it is based.

Home Page

Featured Articles

Garry Insurancecenter employee pleads guilty to wire fraud

Thursday, 02/02/17
John Rowan admits to stealing $1.2 million John William Rowan had been a trusted employee of Garry Insurancecenter in downtown North St. Paul since he started working for the agency in 1991, but that trust was shattered when he was discovered stealing money from the company’s co-owners... + continue reading

Kareem Mitchell charged in St. Paul Saloon homicide

Thursday, 02/02/17
Police say he has fled Minnesota A man has been charged in connection with a homicide that took place Sunday night, Jan. 29, in Dayton’s Bluff in front of the St. Paul Saloon, 1045 Hudson Road. Kareem Karel Mitchell, 34, who lived on the East Side, has been charged with one count of... + continue reading

Shots fired in Payne Phalen neighborhood leave one dead and two injured

Thursday, 02/02/17
Second shooting incident in four days on East Side A 16-year-old girl is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired into a home in the 500 block of Case Ave. E. the night of Feb. 1. The victim has been identified as Sadeya Hall of St. Paul. Police have released few details... + continue reading

“The Wizard of Oz” musical director Kathy Johnson of Arden Hills is also a musician, seen here playing the hammered dulcimer.

Local church celebrates 25 years of musical theater by offering ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Wednesday, 02/01/17
Kathy Laur Special to the Bulletin   In its 25th year of putting on musicals, St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview is “off to see the wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz!”  This timeless classic by L. Frank Baum is a favorite among both young and not-so-young... + continue reading

Familiar face joins Shoreview’s Planning Commission

Wednesday, 02/01/17
Yarusso aims to continue her civic work at the local level Former DFL state Rep. Barb Yarusso is still involved in government decision-making, but now it’s at the municipal level.  At the Jan. 17 Shoreview City Council meeting, Yarusso was appointed to the city’s planning... + continue reading

Featured Sports

Jump back to navigation

Upcoming Events

Add an event to the calendar

more

East Side Review

East Side Review police reports - January 5 — January 17

Sunday, 01/29/17
Thursday, Jan. 5 — Wednesday, Jan. 17 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East Side... + continue reading

Shots fired in Payne Phalen neighborhood leave one dead and two injured

02/02/17 -

One man dead, another injured outside St. Paul Saloon

01/30/17 -

East Side Review police reports - January 5 — January 17

01/29/17 -

South West Review


Lt. Col. Michael DePuglio, U.S. Army (ret.), commandant of cadets at St. Thomas Academy, presented senior Cadet Sgt. Maj. Mason Rutgers his award.

St. Thomas Academy senior receives MacArthur Cadet Award

Sunday, 01/29/17
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, St. Thomas Academy senior Mason Rutgers received the MacArthur Cadet Award, an annual award given by the General Douglas MacArthur Foundation to an outstanding cadet who... + continue reading

Search for Miss Pre-Teen Dakota County announced

01/29/17

Kristen Oster of West St. Paul competes in the Klondike Kate 2017 contest and wins the title at Envision Event Center in Oakdale Jan. 11. The five candidates were judged on musical performance, song choice, vocal ability and the authenticity of portraying the real-life character.

Mistress of Fun and Frivolity

01/29/17

The red line represents where the construction would be done in the neighborhood.

Inver Grove Heights council orders new road project

01/29/17

Roseville - Little Canada

So you had a bad day ... in Falcon Heights

Tuesday, 01/31/17
Arrests, Thefts and more around Falcon Heights, Lauderdale, Little Canada, and Roseville - Roseville Review police reports January 31, 2017   Falcon Heights   Drugs, run... + continue reading

The former National Guard armory site in southeast Roseville will be rezoned for low-density housing.
,

The armory is located just north of Lake McCarrons and west of Rice Street, south of Highway 36 in Roseville.
,

The Roseville armory site includes nearly 7 acres of land that can be redeveloped. Residents overwhelmingly told the city it should become housing, while many also said they’d like to see some of its green space preserved.

Moves begin to rezone Roseville armory site

01/31/17 -

The Collaborative Monster Creations Art Show, as seen at the Roseville Library, features artwork by Central Park Elementary School students reinterpreted by Roseville Area High School students. Seen here is junior William Nymoen’s drawing beside a first-grader’s work, on which it is based.
, ,

The Collaborative Monster Creations Art Show, featuring work by students from Roseville schools, both young and old, is on display at the Roseville Library through Feb. 10.

Roseville students, young and old, work together on monster art show

01/31/17 -
,

Roseville Review people - published January 24, 2017

01/24/17 -

Oakdale - Lake Elmo

Garry Insurancecenter employee pleads guilty to wire fraud

Thursday, 02/02/17
John Rowan admits to stealing $1.2 million John William Rowan had been a trusted employee of Garry Insurancecenter in downtown North St. Paul since he started working for the agency in 1991, but... + continue reading

Wimpy winter

02/01/17

Tartan students rehearse for their upcoming Feb. 2 through Feb. 5 production of “Into the Woods.” A baker and his wife, played by Cody Arend and Mattie Albrecht, wish to have a child, but learn of a witch’s curse. The witch is played by Brooke Hafner. Meanwhile there is also Jack’s mother, played by Chaela Antonio, and Jack, played by Ethan Yang, who wish their cow would give milk.

‘Into the Woods’ comes onto the Tartan stage

02/01/17

On July 30, 2016, Harold Carver celebrated his 95th birthday at Red Rock Senior Living in Woodbury. He enjoyed his day surrounded by family and friends, and even shared a dance with his youngest daughter, Viktoria Carver.

Harold Carver, businessman and last great-grandchild of early Maplewood settler, dies

02/01/17

Ramsey Co. - Maplewood

Garry Insurancecenter employee pleads guilty to wire fraud

Thursday, 02/02/17
John Rowan admits to stealing $1.2 million John William Rowan had been a trusted employee of Garry Insurancecenter in downtown North St. Paul since he started working for the agency in 1991, but... + continue reading

Ramsey County’s new chief deputy sheriff is department’s first woman to hold position

02/01/17 -

Wimpy winter

02/01/17 -

Tartan students rehearse for their upcoming Feb. 2 through Feb. 5 production of “Into the Woods.” A baker and his wife, played by Cody Arend and Mattie Albrecht, wish to have a child, but learn of a witch’s curse. The witch is played by Brooke Hafner. Meanwhile there is also Jack’s mother, played by Chaela Antonio, and Jack, played by Ethan Yang, who wish their cow would give milk.

‘Into the Woods’ comes onto the Tartan stage

02/01/17 -

Bulletin Area


“The Wizard of Oz” musical director Kathy Johnson of Arden Hills is also a musician, seen here playing the hammered dulcimer.

Local church celebrates 25 years of musical theater by offering ‘The Wizard of Oz’

02/01/2017
Kathy Laur Special to the Bulletin   In its 25th year of putting on musicals, St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview is “off to see the wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz!” ... + continue reading

Familiar face joins Shoreview’s Planning Commission

02/01/2017

Ramsey County’s new chief deputy sheriff is department’s first woman to hold position

02/01/2017
, ,

New Shoreview Library: open for business

02/01/2017

Special Sections

Jump back to navigation

Comment Here