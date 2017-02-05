Despite some snowfalls early last week, the mild weather has put a damper on several winter activities so far in 2017. Dodge Nature Center’s Frosty Fun Festival was canceled due to lack of snow. Hockey with a Cop and Firefighter in West St. Paul was canceled as well, after above-average... + continue reading
Home Page
Featured Articles
Yang and her father to perform at Arlington Hills Community Center Author Kao Kalia Yang, known for her award-winning memoir, “The Latehomecomer,” will be performing at the Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave., with her father, Bee Yang, on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 8 p.... + continue reading
The Winter Carnival’s Snow Sculpting event was under way on Jan. 29 at the Minnesota State Fair grounds. + continue reading
The list of 132 teachers nominated for the 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award includes three East Side teachers this year. They are: • Michael Houston, a math teacher at Harding High School. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Houston has lived in Minnesota since... + continue reading
Two men have been charged in the beating death of an elderly East Side widow. The 79-year-old woman, Myong Gi Gossel, was found dead in her home, located at 2343 Nokomis Ave., on the East Side, by friends on Jan. 4. Richard Daniel Thomas Joles, 29, of Houston, Texas, and... + continue reading
Residents in northern Dakota County may have had an unwanted guest in their house or car this past month. South St. Paul Police Chief William Messerich said so far in 2017, there have been 11 burglaries and 54 thefts in general. This is up from the seven burglaries and 43 thefts... + continue reading
Recent Posts
News, South-West Review -News, Newsbriefs - South-West Review - 16 hours 30 min ago
Photos, News, South-West Review -News, West St Paul - 16 hours 30 min ago
News, South-West Review -News, Mendota Heights, Dakota County, Inver Grove Heights, South-West Review Schools - 16 hours 30 min ago
News, South-West Review -News, Dakota County - 16 hours 30 min ago
Upcoming Events
-
02/07/2017 -9:00am to 10:00am
-
02/08/2017 -6:00pm to 8:00pm
-
02/09/2017 -6:00pm to 7:30pm
-
02/11/2017 -9:00am to 11:30am
-
02/11/2017 -10:00am to 12:00pm
East Side Review
Thursday, Jan. 12 — Wednesday, Jan. 18 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East Side... + continue reading
South West Review
Republic Services presented Girl Scout Troop 55867 with a $2,000 grant as part of the company’s annual Republic Rewards Community Grant Program, recognizing local projects and individuals for their... + continue reading
Roseville - Little Canada
The Winter Carnival’s Snow Sculpting event was under way on Jan. 29 at the Minnesota State Fair grounds. + continue reading
, ,
Oakdale - Lake Elmo
John Rowan admits to stealing $1.2 million John William Rowan had been a trusted employee of Garry Insurancecenter in downtown North St. Paul since he started working for the agency in 1991, but... + continue reading
Ramsey Co. - Maplewood
John Rowan admits to stealing $1.2 million John William Rowan had been a trusted employee of Garry Insurancecenter in downtown North St. Paul since he started working for the agency in 1991, but... + continue reading
Bulletin Area
Kathy Laur Special to the Bulletin In its 25th year of putting on musicals, St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview is “off to see the wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz!” ... + continue reading