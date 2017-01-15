The ground hasn’t even thawed, yet plans are already in the works for a new road construction project. The preliminary work is set to begin in February. Dakota County announced West St. Paul will be getting a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Wentworth Avenue (County Road 8)... + continue reading
Visioning workshop the first of many to connect with residents The more than 100-year-old facility of Boys Totem Town is facing a dilemma: what to do with the land when the facilities are no longer being used by Ramsey County. With the likely shuttering of the aging juvenile... + continue reading
The Review staff took time to look back at some of the top stories from the East Side during 2016. While this list spotlights only a few of the many local happenings, it represent the diverse experiences, lifestyles and people of the East Side of St. Paul. St. Paul... + continue reading
Another year has come and gone in the South-West Review coverage area. Here is a recap of the stories that stood out in northern Dakota County in 2016. 1. Long-time legislator Jim Metzen passes away At age 72, Jim Metzen of South St. Paul died after a... + continue reading
The ground hasn’t even thawed, yet plans are already in the works for a new road construction project. The preliminary work is set to begin in February. Dakota County announced West St. Paul will be getting a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Wentworth Avenue (County... + continue reading
Council divided on resignation of city manager Matt Fulton It was a divided first council meeting of the year for the West St. Paul City Council. At their Jan. 9 meeting, the members had to decide whether or not to accept a separation agreement with city manager Matt Fulton. Fulton... + continue reading
Thursday, December 15 — Wednesday, December 28 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East... + continue reading
Mendota Heights Police Department is hosting its Annual Winter Wonderland Coloring Contest for children ages 0 to 10 who live in or go to school in the city. The department is offering three... + continue reading
Lauderdale saw it coming from well before last year’s general election and now it’s official: the city seeks city council applicants to fill a two-year term on the council. Applications are due by... + continue reading
Lake Elmo City Council member reflects on political career With the new year, Lake Elmo residents saw a change in their city council lineup. Christine Nelson was sworn in Jan. 3, and Anne... + continue reading
Lake Elmo City Council member reflects on political career With the new year, Lake Elmo residents saw a change in their city council lineup. Christine Nelson was sworn in Jan. 3, and Anne... + continue reading
Students living at the Lowry Grove manufactured housing community in St. Anthony Village won’t have to bid their school friends farewell until the end of the academic year. Whether or not they’ll be... + continue reading