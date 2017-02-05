Tartan students rehearse for their upcoming Feb. 2 through Feb. 5 production of “Into the Woods.” A baker and his wife, played by Cody Arend and Mattie Albrecht, wish to have a child, but learn of a witch’s curse. The witch is played by Brooke Hafner. Meanwhile there is also Jack’s mother, played by Chaela Antonio, and Jack, played by Ethan Yang, who wish their cow would give milk.