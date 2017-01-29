Kristen Oster of West St. Paul competes in the Klondike Kate 2017 contest and wins the title at Envision Event Center in Oakdale Jan. 11. The five candidates were judged on musical performance, song choice, vocal ability and the authenticity of portraying the real-life character.

Mistress of Fun and Frivolity

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Hannah Burlingame
West St. Paul's Kristen Oster named Klondike Kate Life has been a little different for Kristen Oster since Wednesday, Jan. 11.  That night the 42-year-old West St. Paul resident was named Klondike Kate 2017. "Life has been amazing. Amazing and crazy and amazing," Oster says, adding...

Pawn America and PA Exchange, located at 1885 Suburban Ave., will be closing on Feb. 20 after promises of a retail mall, with stores, a Dairy Queen and Starbucks coffee shop, never came to fruition.

Suburban Ave. Pawn America closing after broken promises

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Marjorie Otto
Pawn America and PA Exchange are closing their stores located at 1885 Suburban Ave. and will relocate their Payday America office to 1700 Suburban Ave. The stores will be closing Feb. 20 and merchandise is being discounted the last few weeks the store is there. PA Exchange was a new Pawn America...

The historic Schorenstein Garage and Railing Shop, located at 216-218 Bates Ave., was recently purchased by a young couple, Cory Vandenberghe and Tia Helfrich, who will renovate it into their home. The property was included in the April 2016 Dayton’s Bluff Vacant Home Tour.

Historic Schorenstein Garage to become a home for young couple

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Marjorie Otto
The property is the last from the vacant home tour to be sold The historic Schorenstein Garage has new owners. The property, which is the last to be officially sold from the Dayton's Bluff Vacant Home Tour, will be converted from a commercial space into a home. During the Jan. 11 St. Paul...

The Food Network visits Cook St. Paul

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Marjorie Otto
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Food Network spent the day filming at Cook St. Paul, the 1124 Payne Ave. restaurant that serves comfort food with a Korean influence. Cook St. Paul will be featured on a new Food Network show that stars YouTube personality Hannah Hart. Hart is known for her YouTube series...

It’s harvest time

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Marjorie Otto
Crews were out at Lake Phalen Beach on Saturday, Jan. 21, cutting ice blocks to be used for the Winter Carnival. The blocks were hauled to downtown St. Paul's Rice Park to construct the Towers of Boreas. About 1,000 blocks of ice were harvested by volunteers from St. Paul Building and Construction...

The Food Network visits Cook St. Paul

Sunday, 01/29/17
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Food Network spent the day filming at Cook St. Paul, the 1124 Payne Ave. restaurant that serves comfort food with a Korean influence. Cook St. Paul will be featured on a new Food Network show that stars YouTube personality Hannah Hart. Hart is known for her...

Historic Schorenstein Garage to become a home for young couple

Sunday, 01/29/17
The property is the last from the vacant home tour to be sold The historic Schorenstein Garage has new owners. The property, which is the last to be officially sold from the Dayton's Bluff Vacant Home Tour, will be converted from a commercial space into a home. During the Jan. 11 St...

Suburban Ave. Pawn America closing after broken promises

Sunday, 01/29/17
Pawn America and PA Exchange are closing their stores located at 1885 Suburban Ave. and will relocate their Payday America office to 1700 Suburban Ave. The stores will be closing Feb. 20 and merchandise is being discounted the last few weeks the store is there. PA Exchange was a new...

The red line represents where the construction would be done in the neighborhood.

Inver Grove Heights council orders new road project

Sunday, 01/29/17
The Inver Grove Heights council chamber was standing room only Jan. 23, with several residents voicing opinions regarding a road project that they had hoped would be a simple asphalt overlay, but instead evolved into a complete reconstruction. Thomas Kaldunski, city engineer, said the...

Mistress of Fun and Frivolity

Sunday, 01/29/17
West St. Paul's Kristen Oster named Klondike Kate Life has been a little different for Kristen Oster since Wednesday, Jan. 11.  That night the 42-year-old West St. Paul resident was named Klondike Kate 2017. "Life has been amazing. Amazing and crazy and amazing," Oster says...

East Side Review

East Side Review police reports - January 5 — January 17

Sunday, 01/29/17
Thursday, Jan. 5 — Wednesday, Jan. 17 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East Side...

Applications being accepted for the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission

01/29/17 -

Suburban Ave. Pawn America closing after broken promises

01/29/17 -

The historic Schorenstein Garage and Railing Shop, located at 216-218 Bates Ave., was recently purchased by a young couple, Cory Vandenberghe and Tia Helfrich, who will renovate it into their home. The property was included in the April 2016 Dayton’s Bluff Vacant Home Tour.
In August 2016, Cory Vandenberghe proposed to his girlfriend Tia Helfrich in front of the property 216-218 Bates Ave., which they recently purchased from the city.
The historic preservation of the outside of the building will be based off historic photos such as this. Doors similar to the double doors seen in this picture will replace the current white garage door.

Historic Schorenstein Garage to become a home for young couple

01/29/17 -

Lt. Col. Michael DePuglio, U.S. Army (ret.), commandant of cadets at St. Thomas Academy, presented senior Cadet Sgt. Maj. Mason Rutgers his award.

St. Thomas Academy senior receives MacArthur Cadet Award

Sunday, 01/29/17
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, St. Thomas Academy senior Mason Rutgers received the MacArthur Cadet Award, an annual award given by the General Douglas MacArthur Foundation to an outstanding cadet who...

Search for Miss Pre-Teen Dakota County announced

01/29/17

Mistress of Fun and Frivolity

01/29/17

Inver Grove Heights council orders new road project

01/29/17

Dog days of winter

Tuesday, 01/24/17
Just ahead of the thaw, Lauderdale's off-leash dog park was busy with people and pups enjoying the outdoors on Jan. 14. The dog park is located in the northeast corner of Community Park, 1885 Fulham...

Allison Seaborn
,

submitted image

A humorous, often risque lady boomer’s odyssey

01/24/17 -

For 2017 the cost of entry to the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights will be $1 more.

State Fair announces $1 ticket price increase for 2017

01/24/17 -

Though pavement work slated for this spring and summer on Snelling Avenue will be from Highway 36 south to Como Avenue, changes most noticed by drivers will happen at its intersection with Larpenteur Avenue, with the addition of new left-turn lanes on Larpenteur.

Snelling and Larpenteur construction previewed for Falcon Heights

01/24/17 -

Sliding into some fun

Wednesday, 01/25/17

A speed study is planned for 10th Street between Heron and Century Avenues.

Speed studies to examine 10th Street and Inwood Avenue

01/18/17

Oakdale resident making waves

01/18/17

Mayor Paul Reinke recognized Randy Bastyr as Oakdale’s 2016 Volunteer of the Year at the Jan. 10 city council meeting.

Randy Bastyr is Oakdale’s 2016 Volunteer of the Year

01/18/17

Sliding into some fun

Wednesday, 01/25/17

Speed studies to examine 10th Street and Inwood Avenue

01/18/17 -

Oakdale resident making waves

01/18/17 -

Randy Bastyr is Oakdale’s 2016 Volunteer of the Year

01/18/17 -

School district leaders are currently considering three different schedule proposals that would allow high schoolers to sleep in a little longer, and are open to more ideas.

District 621 to wrestle a bit longer with school start times

01/25/2017
The Mounds View School Board hasn't let up on changing school start times, in fact, quite the opposite is true.  At the Jan. 10 School Board meeting, board members reaffirmed their commitment...

Recruiter becomes the recruited in Arden Hills

01/25/2017

Bernardy introduces legislation to open new DMV in New Brighton

01/25/2017

Shoreview’s new library, which opens Jan. 28, features extra space for children and teens, a significant increase in books and audio-visuals, as well as an abundance of natural light and seating.
,

The new building has a large community program room that can fit about 125 people.
,

Many children’s books face outword, so kids can browse by bookcover rather than by spine.
,

Teens will have the option to sit in these comfortable, possibly addictive hydraulic-like lime green swivel chairs in the teen area.
,

Just one of the fun new additions, folks will be able to sit and read by this safe, fake but mesmerizing fireplace.
,

The new library offers both structures for children to climb on and quiet spaces for adults to sit and read or study.
, ,

A vertical sign at the library’s entrance subtly carries the names of 250 Minnesota authors of fiction, poetry, plays and nonfiction.

New Shoreview library set to open Jan. 28

01/25/2017

