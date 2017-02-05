A dreary winter

Sunday, February 5, 2017
Hannah Burlingame West St Paul South-West Review
Despite some snowfalls early last week, the mild weather has put a damper on several winter activities so far in 2017. Dodge Nature Center’s Frosty Fun Festival was canceled due to lack of snow. Hockey with a Cop and Firefighter in West St. Paul was canceled as well, after above-average... + continue reading

The map posted on the Mendota Heights police department’s Facebook page shows the general area in which burglaries and thefts have occurred since the beginning of the year.

New year brings new burglaries and thefts in area suburbs

Sunday, February 5, 2017
Hannah Burlingame Mendota Heights South-West Review
Residents in northern Dakota County may have had an unwanted guest in their house or car this past month.  South St. Paul Police Chief William Messerich said so far in 2017, there have been 11 burglaries and 54 thefts in general. This is up from the seven burglaries and 43 thefts reported... + continue reading

Bill Wegwerth, Dan Ross and Weston Johnson were the snow artists that created “Playtime”.

Ice ice baby

Sunday, February 5, 2017
East Side Review Roseville Roseville-Little Canada Review South-West Review
The Winter Carnival’s Snow Sculpting event was under way on Jan. 29 at the Minnesota State Fair grounds. + continue reading

Tartan students rehearse for their upcoming Feb. 2 through Feb. 5 production of “Into the Woods.” A baker and his wife, played by Cody Arend and Mattie Albrecht, wish to have a child, but learn of a witch’s curse. The witch is played by Brooke Hafner. Meanwhile there is also Jack’s mother, played by Chaela Antonio, and Jack, played by Ethan Yang, who wish their cow would give milk.

‘Into the Woods’ comes onto the Tartan stage

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Aundrea Kinney North St. Paul Tartan High School Oakdale-Lake Elmo Review Ramsey Co. - Maplewood Review
This past autumn Tartan High School theater students charmed audiences with their musical performance of “The Little Mermaid.” Now they are back with another musical that features a few cherished characters in an imaginative retelling of popular fairy tales.  “Into the Woods” follows a... + continue reading

Wimpy winter

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Oakdale-Lake Elmo Review Ramsey Co. - Maplewood Review
The January thaw was apparent near the fishing pier and all around on Silver Lake in North St. Paul by Jan. 22. + continue reading

East Side author Kao Kalia Yang is finalist for National Book Critics Circle Award

Sunday, 02/05/17
Yang and her father to perform at Arlington Hills Community Center Author Kao Kalia Yang, known for her award-winning memoir, “The Latehomecomer,” will be performing at the Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave., with her father, Bee Yang, on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 8 p.... + continue reading

Ice ice baby

Sunday, 02/05/17
The Winter Carnival’s Snow Sculpting event was under way on Jan. 29 at the Minnesota State Fair grounds. + continue reading

Three East Side teachers are candidates for MN Teacher of the Year

Sunday, 02/05/17
The list of 132 teachers nominated for the 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award includes three East Side teachers this year. They are:   • Michael Houston, a math teacher at Harding High School.  Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Houston has lived in Minnesota since... + continue reading

Two men charged for death of elderly East Side woman

Sunday, 02/05/17
Two men have been charged in the beating death of an elderly East Side widow.  The 79-year-old woman, Myong Gi Gossel, was found dead in her home, located at 2343 Nokomis Ave., on the East Side, by friends on Jan. 4.  Richard Daniel Thomas Joles, 29, of Houston, Texas, and... + continue reading

New year brings new burglaries and thefts in area suburbs

Sunday, 02/05/17
Residents in northern Dakota County may have had an unwanted guest in their house or car this past month.  South St. Paul Police Chief William Messerich said so far in 2017, there have been 11 burglaries and 54 thefts in general. This is up from the seven burglaries and 43 thefts... + continue reading

East Side Review

East Side Review police reports - January 12 — January 18

Sunday, 02/05/17
Thursday, Jan. 12 — Wednesday, Jan. 18 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East Side... + continue reading

Events Featured in East Side Review February 5, 2017

02/05/17 -

East Side Review police reports - January 12 — January 18

02/05/17 -

Two men charged for death of elderly East Side woman

02/05/17 -

South West Review


Inver Grove Heights Girl Scout Troop 55867 received a grant from Republic Services. The grant will be used to purchase new books for a local school.

Republic Services presents Girl Scout troop with community grant

Sunday, 02/05/17
Republic Services presented Girl Scout Troop 55867 with a $2,000 grant as part of the company’s annual Republic Rewards Community Grant Program, recognizing local projects and individuals for their... + continue reading

A dreary winter

02/05/17

Local teachers on candidate list for Minnesota Teacher of the year

02/05/17

Stray bullet hits Dakota County sheriff’s house

02/05/17

Roseville - Little Canada


Ice ice baby

Sunday, 02/05/17
The Winter Carnival’s Snow Sculpting event was under way on Jan. 29 at the Minnesota State Fair grounds. + continue reading

So you had a bad day ... in Falcon Heights

01/31/17 -

The former National Guard armory site in southeast Roseville will be rezoned for low-density housing.
,

The armory is located just north of Lake McCarrons and west of Rice Street, south of Highway 36 in Roseville.
,

The Roseville armory site includes nearly 7 acres of land that can be redeveloped. Residents overwhelmingly told the city it should become housing, while many also said they’d like to see some of its green space preserved.

Moves begin to rezone Roseville armory site

01/31/17 -

The Collaborative Monster Creations Art Show, as seen at the Roseville Library, features artwork by Central Park Elementary School students reinterpreted by Roseville Area High School students. Seen here is junior William Nymoen’s drawing beside a first-grader’s work, on which it is based.
, ,

The Collaborative Monster Creations Art Show, featuring work by students from Roseville schools, both young and old, is on display at the Roseville Library through Feb. 10.

Roseville students, young and old, work together on monster art show

01/31/17 -

Oakdale - Lake Elmo

Garry Insurancecenter employee pleads guilty to wire fraud

Thursday, 02/02/17
John Rowan admits to stealing $1.2 million John William Rowan had been a trusted employee of Garry Insurancecenter in downtown North St. Paul since he started working for the agency in 1991, but... + continue reading

Wimpy winter

02/01/17

‘Into the Woods’ comes onto the Tartan stage

02/01/17

On July 30, 2016, Harold Carver celebrated his 95th birthday at Red Rock Senior Living in Woodbury. He enjoyed his day surrounded by family and friends, and even shared a dance with his youngest daughter, Viktoria Carver.

Harold Carver, businessman and last great-grandchild of early Maplewood settler, dies

02/01/17

Ramsey Co. - Maplewood

Garry Insurancecenter employee pleads guilty to wire fraud

Thursday, 02/02/17
John Rowan admits to stealing $1.2 million John William Rowan had been a trusted employee of Garry Insurancecenter in downtown North St. Paul since he started working for the agency in 1991, but... + continue reading

Ramsey County’s new chief deputy sheriff is department’s first woman to hold position

02/01/17 -

Wimpy winter

02/01/17 -

‘Into the Woods’ comes onto the Tartan stage

02/01/17 -

“The Wizard of Oz” musical director Kathy Johnson of Arden Hills is also a musician, seen here playing the hammered dulcimer.

Local church celebrates 25 years of musical theater by offering ‘The Wizard of Oz’

02/01/2017
Kathy Laur Special to the Bulletin   In its 25th year of putting on musicals, St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview is “off to see the wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz!” ... + continue reading

Familiar face joins Shoreview’s Planning Commission

02/01/2017

Ramsey County’s new chief deputy sheriff is department’s first woman to hold position

02/01/2017
, ,

New Shoreview Library: open for business

02/01/2017

