Area residents will be able to take advantage of Shoreview’s significantly upgraded library facility come Jan. 28. Though located right beside the old library, which was built in the 1990s, the two facilities reflect very different eras, and missions. It’s not only design and style that... + continue reading
The Mounds View School Board hasn’t let up on changing school start times, in fact, quite the opposite is true. At the Jan. 10 School Board meeting, board members reaffirmed their commitment to establish later high school start times, but they said they would need more time to... + continue reading
City’s long search for new city administrator ends with Joynes When Arden Hills city administrator Pat Klaers retired in the fall of 2015, city officials turned to a hiring firm to look for his replacement. After nearly a year and a half of searching, it turns out that Klaers’... + continue reading
Residents of New Brighton have a few options when it comes to renewing their driver’s licenses — heading over to Roseville, Columbia Heights, Blaine, Arden Hills, or downtown St. Paul — but none that are particularly close to home or convenient. The suburb does have a small... + continue reading
Roseville High School Presents Neil Simon's 'Rumors' January 25th through January 29th at RAHS Theater
01/28/2017 - 9:00am to 01/29/2017 - 5:00pm
Thursday, December 29 — Wednesday, January 4 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East... + continue reading
On Friday, Jan. 13, Megan Dvorak, left, and Nancy Wucherpfennig, center, accepted a check on behalf of the Mississippi Valley Orchestra from Amy Crawford, executive director of the Metropolitan... + continue reading
Just ahead of the thaw, Lauderdale’s off-leash dog park was busy with people and pups enjoying the outdoors on Jan. 14. The dog park is located in the northeast corner of Community Park, 1885 Fulham... + continue reading
