This past autumn Tartan High School theater students charmed audiences with their musical performance of “The Little Mermaid.” Now they are back with another musical that features a few cherished characters in an imaginative retelling of popular fairy tales. “Into the Woods” follows a... + continue reading
John Rowan admits to stealing $1.2 million John William Rowan had been a trusted employee of Garry Insurancecenter in downtown North St. Paul since he started working for the agency in 1991, but that trust was shattered when he was discovered stealing money from the company’s co-owners... + continue reading
Police say he has fled Minnesota A man has been charged in connection with a homicide that took place Sunday night, Jan. 29, in Dayton’s Bluff in front of the St. Paul Saloon, 1045 Hudson Road. Kareem Karel Mitchell, 34, who lived on the East Side, has been charged with one count of... + continue reading
Second shooting incident in four days on East Side A 16-year-old girl is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired into a home in the 500 block of Case Ave. E. the night of Feb. 1. The victim has been identified as Sadeya Hall of St. Paul. Police have released few details... + continue reading
Kathy Laur Special to the Bulletin In its 25th year of putting on musicals, St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview is “off to see the wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz!” This timeless classic by L. Frank Baum is a favorite among both young and not-so-young... + continue reading
Yarusso aims to continue her civic work at the local level Former DFL state Rep. Barb Yarusso is still involved in government decision-making, but now it’s at the municipal level. At the Jan. 17 Shoreview City Council meeting, Yarusso was appointed to the city’s planning... + continue reading
East Side Review
Thursday, Jan. 5 — Wednesday, Jan. 17 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East Side... + continue reading
South West Review
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, St. Thomas Academy senior Mason Rutgers received the MacArthur Cadet Award, an annual award given by the General Douglas MacArthur Foundation to an outstanding cadet who... + continue reading
Roseville - Little Canada
Arrests, Thefts and more around Falcon Heights, Lauderdale, Little Canada, and Roseville - Roseville Review police reports January 31, 2017 Falcon Heights Drugs, run... + continue reading
Oakdale - Lake Elmo
Ramsey Co. - Maplewood
Bulletin Area
Kathy Laur Special to the Bulletin In its 25th year of putting on musicals, St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview is “off to see the wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz!” ... + continue reading