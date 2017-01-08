Longtime South St. Paul leader retires from office Over 16 years ago, Beth Baumann sat for the first time as an elected official in the South St. Paul council chambers. Fast-forward to Dec. 19, 2016, and Baumann sat in the mayoral chair for the last time. A family legacy... + continue reading
For maybe the last time, Dave Meisinger adjourned the West St. Paul council meeting on Dec. 12, 2016. This meeting marked the end of this second term as mayor. “It’s been another two-year adventure for me,” Meisinger said at his final meeting. Couldn’t stay away... + continue reading
Couple under investigation found dead of murder-suicide South St. Paul Police released documents at the end of last year regarding Aric Babbitt, 40, and his husband Matthew Deyo, 36, revealing more details about the pair’s alleged abuse of eight underage boys. Babbitt, a... + continue reading
A New Year’s Eve carjacking in South St. Paul that included a crash with a police squad car and a standoff at a home, ended with two men charged in connection to the incident. Enrique Davila, 19, and 27-year-old Miguel Rea were charged on Jan. 4 with one count each of first-degree... + continue reading
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, three new mayors were sworn in for the start of their first terms. + continue reading
Thursday, December 15 — Wednesday, December 28 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East... + continue reading
Calling all card makers, scrapbookers, and artists — submit an original bookmark created by you into the contest, to be judged by South St. Paul librarians. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to... + continue reading
Last month I scratched one trip off my bucket list — a trip to Churchill, Manitoba, known as the “polar bear capital of the world.” My interest in polar bears began when I saw my sister’s... + continue reading
102-year-old congregation forced to say goodbye More than 100 years leaves a lot of time for growth, deep friendships and change. In the shadow of the 3M complex was a little church called Faith... + continue reading
Last month I scratched one trip off my bucket list — a trip to Churchill, Manitoba, known as the “polar bear capital of the world.” My interest in polar bears began when I saw my sister’s... + continue reading