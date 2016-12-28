Tartan High School and the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce each year sponsor families in the Oakdale area with children in the local school district. They purchased gifts from a wishlist and set out on six routes to make the joyful deliveries Dec. 17.

‘Holiday Helping Hands’

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Oakdale
‘Oakdale Winter Wonderland’

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Oakdale
Warming up around the huge bonfire and making s’mores were just some of the activities at the annual Oakdale Winter Wonderland at the Discovery Center Dec. 17.  + continue reading

Sunday collection plate offerings were stolen Dec. 19 from Christ Lutheran Church located on East 17th Avenue in North St. Paul.

North St. Paul church’s offerings stolen the week before Christmas

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
North St. Paul
Members of Christ Lutheran Church in North St. Paul were saddened to learn the church was burglarized the night of Monday, Dec. 19, and the Sunday collection plate offerings were stolen.  The break-in and theft were discovered by staff the morning of Dec. 20, and police were immediately... + continue reading

Shoreview Mayor Sandy Martin, left, and Ady Wickstrom have served on the city council together for two decades. As Martin prepares for another mayoral term, Wickstrom reflects on her years of service and looks ahead to a new chapter.

After 20 years, Ady Wickstrom bids Shoreview council farewell

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Shoreview
Some elected officials are looking forward to settling back into their seats come January, others are anticipating their first terms, while a few are probably feeling the way Ady Wickstrom is.  After two decades on the Shoreview City Council, Wickstrom says it feels like home. Even so, she’... + continue reading

North St. Paul Holiday Hop

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
North St. Paul
Carols could sometimes be heard as the horse-drawn carriage rides pranced through downtown  during the annual North St. Paul Holiday Hop Dec. 10. Music, drawings, crafts, food specials, story time and photos with Santa were part of the event. + continue reading

North St. Paul church’s offerings stolen the week before Christmas

Members of Christ Lutheran Church in North St. Paul were saddened to learn the church was burglarized the night of Monday, Dec. 19, and the Sunday collection plate offerings were stolen.  The break-in and theft were discovered by staff the morning of Dec. 20, and police were... + continue reading

Maplewood police investigating robbery of credit union

The Maplewood Police Department and the Minneapolis office of the FBI are investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred at Unity One Credit Union, 1535 Beam Ave.  Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Maplewood police officers were called to the Unity One Credit Union after a... + continue reading

Warming up around the huge bonfire and making s’mores were just some of the activities at the annual Oakdale Winter Wonderland at the Discovery Center Dec. 17.  + continue reading

‘Holiday Helping Hands’

City administrator Bart Fischer swore in Paul Reinke as mayor of Oakdale at the Dec. 13 city council meeting.

Paul Reinke appointed as Oakdale mayor

Wednesday, 12/21/16
At the Dec. 13 Oakdale City Council meeting, the council unanimously appointed council member Paul Reinke, 58, to fill the vacant mayoral position until a candidate is elected in a special election. Reinke was sworn in during the same meeting. “It’s a pretty special - pretty awe-... + continue reading

East Side Review police reports - December 1 — December 14

Sunday, 12/25/16
Thursday, December 1 — Wednesday, December 14 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East... + continue reading

College Knowledge and Active Citizenship Night

Events Featured in East Side Review December 25, 2016

East Side Review police reports - December 1 — December 14

South West Review

Frozen ground broken at new Mendota Heights development

Sunday, 12/25/16
Mayor Sandra Krebsbach, fourth from left, was joined by members of Paster Properties and At Home Apartments on Thursday, Dec. 15, to break ground at the new Mendota Plaza development. Once finished,... + continue reading

St. Thomas Academy Middle School Quiz Bowl Team wins first place

St. Thomas Academy Middle School team wins programming award at regional tournament

South St. Paul board/advisory commission members needed

Roseville - Little Canada

Parking emergency, 51 times over in Falcon Heights

Tuesday, 12/27/16
Arrests, Thefts and more around Falcon Heights, Lauderdale, Little Canada, and Roseville - Roseville Review police reports December 27, 2016.   Falcon Heights   Arrest warrant... + continue reading

Diposing of natural Christmas trees

Recycling holiday lights

Sen. Bev Scalze: leaves legacy of clean water, art & improved infrastructure

Oakdale - Lake Elmo

‘Oakdale Winter Wonderland’

Warming up around the huge bonfire and making s’mores were just some of the activities at the annual Oakdale Winter Wonderland at the Discovery Center Dec. 17.  + continue reading

‘Holiday Helping Hands’

North St. Paul church’s offerings stolen the week before Christmas

Maplewood police investigating robbery of credit union

North St. Paul church’s offerings stolen the week before Christmas

Members of Christ Lutheran Church in North St. Paul were saddened to learn the church was burglarized the night of Monday, Dec. 19, and the Sunday collection plate offerings were stolen.  The... + continue reading

Maplewood police investigating robbery of credit union

‘Oakdale Winter Wonderland’

‘Holiday Helping Hands’

Shoreview Mayor Sandy Martin, left, and Ady Wickstrom have served on the city council together for two decades. As Martin prepares for another mayoral term, Wickstrom reflects on her years of service and looks ahead to a new chapter.

After 20 years, Ady Wickstrom bids Shoreview council farewell

Some elected officials are looking forward to settling back into their seats come January, others are anticipating their first terms, while a few are probably feeling the way Ady Wickstrom is.... + continue reading

TCAAP master plan approved by Arden Hills council amid lengthy debate

From left, St. Anthony City Manager Mark Casey, Police Chief Jon Mangseth, Mayor Jerry Faust and Ronald Davis, director of the Department of Justice’s COPS office, at a press conference Dec. 15 in downtown Minneapolis, announcing the St. Anthony Police Department will undergo a comprehensive review conducted by COPS.

St. Anthony police hunker into 2-year DOJ review

Homeowner, 81, fights off trio of armed burglars in New Brighton

