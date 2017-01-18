Curtis Avent spoke at the Department of Justice listening session Jan. 10 in St. Anthony Village, a part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services review of the St. Anthony Police Department. The review comes in the wake of the police killing of Philando Castile, a black man, in Falcon Heights by a St. Anthony officer. Similar listening sessions took place in Falcon Heights and Lauderdale last week. Avent criticized the DOJ for having listening sessions in any single city, because the issue of race and policing, he said, affects more than any one community or police department.