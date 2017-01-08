Beth Baumann joined the South St. Paul City Council in 2000. Her tenure as mayor started by chance when the mayor at the time won a seat on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners. Since then, Baumann moved full steam ahead.

‘Mayor B’ looks back

Sunday, January 8, 2017
Longtime South St. Paul leader retires from office Over 16 years ago, Beth Baumann sat for the first time as an elected official in the South St. Paul council chambers. Fast-forward to Dec. 19, 2016, and Baumann sat in the mayoral chair for the last time.    A family legacy... + continue reading

At the final meeting of 2016 and his final meeting as mayor, Dave Meisinger (right) was presented a plaque for his service to the city by council member Ed Iago.

Two-time mayor of West St. Paul says goodbye, again

Sunday, January 8, 2017
For maybe the last time, Dave Meisinger adjourned the West St. Paul council meeting on Dec. 12, 2016. This meeting marked the end of this second term as mayor. “It’s been another two-year adventure for me,” Meisinger said at his final meeting.   Couldn’t stay away Meisinger, 49... + continue reading

Faith Alliance Church held its last service Dec. 25. The church, located on the corner of Third and Howard streets, had a 102-year-old congregation.

Grieving the loss of a friend, a family, a congregation

Sunday, January 8, 2017
102-year-old congregation forced to say goodbye More than 100 years leaves a lot of time for growth, deep friendships and change. In the shadow of the 3M complex was a little church called Faith Alliance Church, whose congregation called the East Side its home for 102 years. As many as five... + continue reading

Jenny Halverson will move one chair over. The new West St. Paul mayor was previously a councilmember for Ward 2 before winning the mayoral election in November.

They solemnly swear

Sunday, January 8, 2017
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, three new mayors were sworn in for the start of their first terms. + continue reading

Polar bears rest to conserve energy, lie on a pile of snow to cool down or lumber around the west side of Hudson Bay.

Living on the edge: Polar bears in Churchill on the decline

Sunday, January 1, 2017
Last month I scratched one trip off my bucket list — a trip to Churchill, Manitoba, known as the “polar bear capital of the world.”  My interest in polar bears began when I saw my sister’s giant polar bear painting on her living room wall. For a few years we talked about going to Churchill... + continue reading

Two-time mayor of West St. Paul says goodbye, again

Sunday, 01/08/17
For maybe the last time, Dave Meisinger adjourned the West St. Paul council meeting on Dec. 12, 2016. This meeting marked the end of this second term as mayor. “It’s been another two-year adventure for me,” Meisinger said at his final meeting.   Couldn’t stay away... + continue reading

‘Mayor B’ looks back

Sunday, 01/08/17
Longtime South St. Paul leader retires from office Over 16 years ago, Beth Baumann sat for the first time as an elected official in the South St. Paul council chambers. Fast-forward to Dec. 19, 2016, and Baumann sat in the mayoral chair for the last time.    A family... + continue reading

More details released in South St. Paul sex abuse case

Sunday, 01/08/17
Couple under investigation found dead of murder-suicide  South St. Paul Police released documents at the end of last year regarding Aric Babbitt, 40, and his husband Matthew Deyo, 36, revealing more details about the pair’s alleged abuse of eight underage boys. Babbitt, a... + continue reading

New Year’s Eve carjacking in South St. Paul leads to police standoff

Sunday, 01/08/17
A New Year’s Eve carjacking in South St. Paul that included a crash with a police squad car and a standoff at a home, ended with two men charged in connection to the incident. Enrique Davila, 19, and 27-year-old Miguel Rea were charged on Jan. 4 with one count each of first-degree... + continue reading

They solemnly swear

Sunday, 01/08/17
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, three new mayors were sworn in for the start of their first terms. + continue reading

East Side Review police reports - December 15 — December 28

Sunday, 01/08/17
Thursday, December 15 — Wednesday, December 28 District 1 District 2 District 4 District 5 About the blotter The East... + continue reading

Events Featured in East Side Review January 8, 2017

01/08/17 -

Grieving the loss of a friend, a family, a congregation

01/08/17 -

Living on the edge: Polar bears in Churchill on the decline

01/01/17 -

Make-a-Bookmark contest

Sunday, 01/08/17
Calling all card makers, scrapbookers, and artists — submit an original bookmark created by you into the contest, to be judged by South St. Paul librarians. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to... + continue reading

Slavik elected board chair, new commissioner welcomed

01/08/17

Rotary Club accepting nominations

01/08/17

They solemnly swear

01/08/17

Living on the edge: Polar bears in Churchill on the decline

Sunday, 01/01/17
Last month I scratched one trip off my bucket list — a trip to Churchill, Manitoba, known as the “polar bear capital of the world.”  My interest in polar bears began when I saw my sister’s... + continue reading

Parking emergency, 51 times over in Falcon Heights

12/27/16 -

Diposing of natural Christmas trees

12/27/16 -

Recycling holiday lights

12/27/16 -

Grieving the loss of a friend, a family, a congregation

Sunday, 01/08/17
102-year-old congregation forced to say goodbye More than 100 years leaves a lot of time for growth, deep friendships and change. In the shadow of the 3M complex was a little church called Faith... + continue reading

Living on the edge: Polar bears in Churchill on the decline

01/01/17

North St. Paul church’s offerings stolen the week before Christmas

12/28/16

Maplewood police investigating robbery of credit union

12/28/16

Grieving the loss of a friend, a family, a congregation

Sunday, 01/08/17
102-year-old congregation forced to say goodbye More than 100 years leaves a lot of time for growth, deep friendships and change. In the shadow of the 3M complex was a little church called Faith... + continue reading

Living on the edge: Polar bears in Churchill on the decline

01/01/17 -

North St. Paul church’s offerings stolen the week before Christmas

12/28/16 -

Maplewood police investigating robbery of credit union

12/28/16 -

Living on the edge: Polar bears in Churchill on the decline

01/01/2017
Last month I scratched one trip off my bucket list — a trip to Churchill, Manitoba, known as the “polar bear capital of the world.”  My interest in polar bears began when I saw my sister’s... + continue reading

After 20 years, Ady Wickstrom bids Shoreview council farewell

12/21/2016

TCAAP master plan approved by Arden Hills council amid lengthy debate

12/21/2016

St. Anthony police hunker into 2-year DOJ review

12/20/2016

